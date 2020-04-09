Brigantine lost an exemplary citizen when Tom Shanley died Friday, April 3, at age 89.
Shanley and his wife of 61 years, Audrey, were Brigantine residents for more than 30 years, having moved to the island from Connecticut.
For 20 years, Tom Shanley was the Brigantine Community Education and Recreation Department's senior coordinator. In 1995, he and Audrey, who died in October 2016, helped the CER start a series of senior-citizen programs that are extremely popular today. The programs include a free shuttle bus service and delivery of nutritionally balanced lunches to the homebound through Meals on Wheels, plus free educational, social and recreational programming.
This all started at the former Brigantine Civic Center on Bayshore Avenue, then in 2011 the operation moved to the Brigantine Community Center when the city bought and refurbished the former St. Philip the Apostle School. In July 2017, a wing of the Community Center was named Shanley Way in honor of the couple.
During the 2017 ceremony, Tom Shanley said, in part: “Needless to say, I'm honored. To me it never seemed like a job. I met so many nice people, I had the opportunity to help other people, and I enjoyed every minute of it.”
In a typical year, the volunteer-driven program delivered about 4,000 prepared meals, according to CER Director Jim Mogan.
“Tom and his wife, Audrey, took the reins and made our senior services into a very viable program,” Mogan said during the ceremony. “They did a great job overseeing all activities including picking people up, taking them to doctor's appointments, making sure they were coordinated with the Meals on Wheels program.”
Tom Shanley published a statement in the Beachcomber shortly after the tribute.
“On July 28, 2017, the Brigantine Community Center honored me and my wife, Audrey Shanley, for being part of this beautiful seaside town that we call our home. We would like to thank everyone that had a part of putting this thoughtful expression of our commitment and love while volunteering and working at the senior site.
“The beautiful plaque, Shanley Way, that was presented to me by family and friends is a memory that I will hold in my heart forever. Brigantine is a special place.”
