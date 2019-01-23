Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

It started with mule-drawn trolleys — A look back at Atlantic County history

(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)

Just think — in 1915 you could take a jitney ride down Atlantic Avenue the length of Atlantic City for only a nickel. In fact, the term “jitney” means a nickel and is believed to be a word of old English origin.

Its cars seated about six passengers who pulled on a rope and pulley system to designate the next stop.

Besides the regular seats, each car also had two jump seats to accommodate extra riders.

On March 15, 1915, two large, black, open-top Ford Model T touring cars started carrying passengers. By April 1915, there were 475 private cars of all types in operation. Operators did as they pleased and did not follow any certain schedule or route.

The last sedan was retired Dec. 31, 1950, and was replaced by The Metro, a small bus seating 9 passengers. In 1951, the fare was raised from 5 cents to 13 cents; however, students still paid only 5 cents. By January 1956, jitney service extended along New Hampshire Avenue from Pacific Avenue to Caspian Avenue. The cost of a jitney franchise with a used bus was between $4,500 and $6,000 in the mid-1950s. Today the cost can run as high as $170,000, which is one reason why fares keep rising.

Another favorite means of transportation for locals and tourists were the trolleys on which you could ride the length of Absecon Island for one fare. In the beginning, some of the cars were open on both sides.

These were replaced by enclosed cars with hard rattan seats which were sometimes used as funeral cars.

The trolleys were originally pulled by mules until an electric system was installed April 24, 1889.

Service was extended to Longport in 1884, and you could take a trolley ride from Virginia Avenue in Atlantic City to Ocean City, Somers Point and Pleasantville.

After nine decades of service, the trolleys were replaced by 52-passenger buses that would run along some of the same routes as did the mules and horses back in 1865. These modes of transportation have come a long way from open-sided trolleys pulled by mules to air conditioned, comfortable buses.

Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is located at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.

