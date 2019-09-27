The OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz@thePoint Festival will be expanded to a number of different venues this October.
Both Anchorage Tavern and SOPO Brewing Company have been added to the list of locations hosting jazz artists during this year’s event, in addition to ticketed venues there will be three jazz performances presented free of charge.
This four-day event will take place Oct. 10 through 13 and will feature a tribute to the jazz organ. Among the noted jazz organists are Joey DeFrancesco, Pat Bianchi, Tony Monaco, and Akiko Tsuruga.
A case can be made that the jazz scene in Philly and in Atlantic City played a major role in the emergence of the jazz organ. Jimmy Smith, Shirley Scott and Poppa Joey D are just a few of the jazz organists who cut their teeth in and around these two locations.
Tickets range from $85 for an All Access Pass to $30 for a single admission ticket.
Sponsors include Ocean Frist Bank Foundation, Shore Medical Center, Just 4 Wheels, Walt’s Original Primo Pizza, UBS Financial Services, Godfrey Funeral Home, WRTQ, Benedetto Guitar, Legend Viscount Organs, Ocean City Free Public Library and the N.J. Council on the Arts.
A complete list of jazz artists, locations and times can be found at Southjerseyjazz.org.
