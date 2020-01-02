Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union’s membership embraced the spirit of the holidays by collecting gifts for the children staying at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Over 300 gifts poured in for children who may not have had the opportunity to receive a gift at all.
Credit Union CEO Jim Burns said, “The Credit Union’s compassionate membership generously donated presents to homeless children to help brighten the children’s Christmas.”
Credit Union board member and Social Action Chair Jack Hickey said, “Jersey Shore FCU’s board of directors and staff sincerely thank our members for their thoughtfulness, kindness and for showing their compassion for the less fortunate.”
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches are located in Northfield, Galloway, Rio Grande, Hamilton Mall and the William J. Hughes Technical Center (restricted access). For additional information about Jersey Shore FCU contact 609-646-3339 or see jerseyshorefcu.org.
