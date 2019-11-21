Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting gifts for its Starfish Angel Tree to benefit the children 16 and younger staying at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
Stop by the credit union at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township or at the William J. Hughes Technical Center (restricted access) and select a starfish tag from the tree in the lobby starting Friday, Nov. 29. New gifts should be returned unwrapped in a gift bag with the tag by Wednesday, Dec. 18.
For more information about the gift drive to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission or information regarding Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, call 609-609-382-4356 or see JerseyShoreFCU.org.
