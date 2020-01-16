JFS coats

Jewish Family Service volunteer and former teacher at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Tammy Spanier displays some of the new winter coats collected to donate to residents of Atlantic and Cape May counties. The nearly 100 donated coats will keep people from newborns to seniors warm this winter season.

 Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties / provided

