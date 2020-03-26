MARGATE — The current COVID-19 pandemic is causing economic instability in our nation and around the world. Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties remains ready to serve the needs of its clients and community.
JFS has been a staple for those seeking emergency assistance and food on Absecon Island and throughout the county. JFS is asking the community to donate non-perishable food to ensure our pantry is stocked and able to provide food to people in need. Currently, the top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits.
Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations:
Pleasantville Police Department — 17 N. First St.
Ventnor City Hall — 6201 Atlantic Ave.
Linwood City Hall — 400 Poplar Ave.
We understand that everyone is experiencing uncertain times. While we can’t be together, we can still at work together. By supporting JFS to serve children, families and seniors, we can truly help neighbors.
You can follow JFS on social media @JFSAtlantic for updated information, donation locations and services. For more information, contact JFS at 609-822-1108 or jfsatlantic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.