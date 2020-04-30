Now more than ever, local nonprofits are looking to assist members of the community affected by a loss of job, lack of food or mental health needs.
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties provides support to more than 8,000 individuals and families every year. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is asking for members of the community to partner with them by becoming a JFS Friend.
Monetary donations will benefit areas such as its food pantry, housing resources, counseling, older adult services and more. An amount of $36 will feed a family through the food pantry services, a donation of $50 offsets the cost of counseling, $100 will assure a month of Kosher meals for a senior sheltered in their home and $250 will provide emergency shelter for a family.
You can make a tax-deductible donation to the Annual Friends Campaign by mailing the contribution to Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 or at JFSAtlantic.org.
