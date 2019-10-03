MARGATE — Featuring a three-course vegetarian meal, aimed to delight the senses, this year’s JFS Herb Dinner will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Steve & Cookie’s, 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate beginning at 6 p.m.
The evening features extraordinary dishes of seasonal herbs and vegetables perfectly complemented with red and white wines, edible centerpieces on each table and a wine raffle.
Hosted by restaurateur Cookie Till, this unique dining experience will also feature an interactive discussion by herbalist Gayle Gross and functional nutritionist Diane Melano. Herb Dinner expresses to the community the lack of nutritional options and the challenges many community members face when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, especially those with mental illness or other barriers.
Proceeds from Herb Dinner benefit JFS Health & Wellness Initiatives.
JFS Health and Wellness Initiatives provide numerous benefits to agency consumers such as physical activity, interaction with peers and healthy lifestyle education. Throughout the year, the agency also partners with AtlantiCare to provide consumers with ongoing health and wellness events and access to fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs via the JFS Community Garden in Pleasantville.
Herb Dinner tickets are $100 per guest. Seating is very limited. Reservations can be made online at JFSAtlantic.org or by calling 609-822-1108.
For more information about Herb Dinner, as well as other JFS programs, services and events, see JFSAtlantic.org or contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144, or kreed@jfsatlantic.org.
