MARGATE — If you’re looking to enjoy some fun, unique virtual programming and a chance to socialize while safely at home, then the Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore events are for you. In June, the Village will feature interactive programs for your mind, body and creative skills as well as a chance to showcase your musical talents.
• Relaxation Workshop — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3: Decompress virtually in a positive, relaxing environment and join in conversation with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Care Supervisor Jamie Reichelt. This workshop includes guided meditation, a discussion on breathing techniques and positive affirmations as well as tips to relax and wind down. Those new to guided meditation are in for a treat!
• The Positivity Project, The Mind-Body Connection — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5: Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Rothenberg Center Supervisor Sharon Simon as you discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. You’ll explore how emotions, diet and physical activity impact your health, while discovering healthy habits that fit your lifestyle.
• DIY Container Garden — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9: Embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own manageable container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony.
• Karaoke Sing-Along with Alex — 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11: Are you feeling nostalgic for the annual Village Spring Social, sponsored by United Methodist Communities? If so, we can still come together virtually as local musician Alex Town leads friends and neighbors through a late afternoon of songs and live music. Dance along as Alex plays all of your favorites on the keyboard.
• Coffee Klatch — 10:30 to 11:30 Thursday, June 18: Our world in 60 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota.
• Memoir Workshop — 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, June 19: Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. You must have a laptop or pen and paper to enjoy the full experience of the workshop.
• Get Physical with Fox Rehab — 10:30 to 11:30 Tuesday, June 23: Put on some sweats, grab your sneakers and kick those quarantine blues! Join a Fox Rehab Exercise Physiologist for a 45-minute session — no special equipment required. Exercises include a warm-up, gentle stretches, yoga-like techniques and cool-down. Stick around afterward for a 15-minute Q&A with Fox Rehab Regional Director of Operations Lauren Hunt, OT, MS, OTR/L, and Fox Rehab Account Manager Tara Pietrowitz.
• Comfort Cuisine — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25: Join us as we share our favorite recipes and the memories they invoke. This month, we’ll focus on desserts, so send a copy of your favorite confection, pastry or treat to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by June 18. Don’t forget to include your special memory and keep an eye out for special guest chefs.
All community members are welcome to participate in these programs, so please invite your friends, family or neighbors. To participate in any of the programs, please RSVP to Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides intergenerational events and programs, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join the Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609.287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or see jfsvillagebytheshore.org.
