MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is excited to begin a partnership that will help improve breast cancer screening compliance for Atlantic County women with severe mental illness.
JFS is partnering with Rutgers University School of Nursing's Camden Community Design for a Health and Wellness Interdisciplinary Research Group Study. This partnership will help improve breast cancer screening compliance for Atlantic County women with severe mental illness.
Rutgers plans to develop a breast screening model based on the JFS Women’s Health Network, which is funded through the Susan G. Komen Central and South Jersey Affiliate. The network is the only program that offers outreach breast health services to women with mental health challenges in South Jersey.
The interdisciplinary research group is made up of mental and medical healthcare professionals as well as breast health experts. This group will conduct focus groups and individual interviews to evaluate barriers to care, service delivery and challenges related to mental illness. The goal is to create a prototype to disseminate throughout New Jersey.
“The Community Design for Health and Wellness Interdisciplinary Research Group Study will allow us to continue to focus our mission to help women with severe mental illness garner the health education, mammography and diagnostic screenings to potentially reduce their chance of developing breast cancer,” said Sharon Simon, JFS director of Women’s Health Network. “We are pleased to collaborate with Rutgers University and Susan G. Komen on this important women’s health study.”
For more information about JFS programs, call 609-822-1108 or see jfsatlantic.org.
