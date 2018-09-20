The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary was authorized by Congress in 1939 at the beginning of World War II. It was organized and assigned to assist the Coast Guard in patrolling the shorelines and waterways of America. Since that time, the auxiliary has developed into an active, well-trained support organization working in lock step with the Coast Guard. These uniformed guardians give tens of thousands of hours annually in service to America and at their own cost and expense.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 is looking for individuals who want to contribute toward a safe and healthy boating environment by joining the USCG Auxiliary. We are celebrating our 45th anniversary this year and welcome new members. What would you do in the auxiliary? The short answer is almost anything in which you have an interest or talent. You provide the time and the auxiliary will provide the training. The auxiliary participates in all Coast Guard missions except direct law enforcement and military action. Auxiliarists can be found performing many valuable duties, such as teaching boating safety classes, examining commercial fishing vessels, helping to train helicopter rescue crews, working in Coast Guard offices and crewing with regulars.
Since 9/11, the auxiliary has been integrated into the Department of Homeland Security and also performs a variety of port security functions. On an average day, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: saves one life, assists 28 people, completes 62.5 safety patrols, performs 299 vessel-safety checks, educates 369 people on boating safety, participates in 100 Coast Guard operational support missions, attends 70 public affairs functions and more. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the largest volunteer marine safety organization in the world and during its seventy-five years has lived up to its motto of "A Proud Tradition, A Worthy Mission."
Auxiliarists are not paid with money but with satisfaction; satisfaction in knowing that what they do makes a difference. As with many in the active duty or reserve Coast Guard, auxiliarists get involved because of the opportunity to proudly serve as a part of Team Coast Guard.
