Host Victor Rubino, with Helen A. Troxell and Tom Delcorio, both of Brigantine, during the karaoke event at the library.

 Karen Nowalsky / submitted

Folks came out and had a good time singing karaoke to popular songs provided by South Jersey Karaoke Tonight on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library System. 

