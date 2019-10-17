CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders recognized Kathy Pittaluga as the Cape May County and New Jersey State Municipal Alliance Volunteer of the Year. Freeholder Jeffrey L. Pierson, liaison for the Department of Health and Human Services presented a certificate and resolution commending Pittaluga for her untiring service to the youth of Cape May County and her commitment to the success of the Municipal Alliance programs.
Pittaluga has volunteered for the Dennis Township Municipal Alliance for the past 26 years. She served as chairperson, ensuring that programs were well-planned and organized and met the unique needs of the community; and consistently volunteered her time and expertise for many alliance activities.
Her leadership was instrumental in carrying out the vision and mission of the Municipal Alliance; and her cumulative accomplishments and service demonstrate how volunteerism can have a positive impact on the community.
The Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse also selected Pittaluga as the recipient of the W. Cary Edwards State Volunteer of the Year Award for 2019. It was Cary Edwards’ vision to create a network of community-based efforts to address alcoholism and drug abuse, the Alliance to Prevent Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Program, and a dedicated funding through the Drug Enforcement and Demand Reduction Fund.
In recognition of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award, the Governor’s Council spokesperson stated, “It is an honor and privilege for the council to acknowledge Ms. Pittaluga’s exemplary service and commitment, her work exemplifies Cary Edwards’ dedication and service to the Municipal Alliance Program.”
In accepting the award, Pittaluga said, “Volunteerism is the backbone of this county. Everyone should volunteer for something they believe in. It builds character as you should not be expected to be paid for everything you do. Also, you meet great people at events, and they respect your belief system. Kids seeing their parents volunteer is a great way to teach them values and doing for others.”
Pittaluga lives in Dennis Township and has worked for the Dennis Township School District as a social worker for 30 years. In her free time she enjoys cooking, bike riding, and spending time with her family.
The Municipal Alliance is a municipal level grassroots organization comprised of community members interested in contributing to the prevention of drug and alcohol abuse. Over 380 Municipal Alliances are currently active in the state. The program is funded and administered by the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
