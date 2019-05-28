You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Katz JCC Margate Launches NEW SURVIVAL SWIM PROGRAM just in time for Summer!

The Katz JCC is excited to launch a NEW survival swim program dedicated to teaching children ages 6 months and up basic skills to survive in a pool or other water. Because we are a shore community, we recognize the importance of water survival skills in order to reduce the risk of drowning. The program, modeled off of ISR, Infant Swimming Resource focuses on safety first and is different from traditional swim lessons.

“Kids see the pool or ocean as innocent fun with friends and family, and sadly, it only takes seconds for them to get away and put themselves at risk. We recognize that the key to water survival is back floating and repetition,” Alicia Fimple-Paccione, Aquatics Director & Head Swim Coach at the Milton & Betty Katz JCC.

Survival Swim Lessons will take place Monday through Friday for 10 minutes per day.  It is recommended that children take part in lessons for six to eight consecutive weeks in order to fully develop survival skills and confidence. During lessons, children will receive private instruction with an instructor in the pool and learn to roll onto his or her back to float, rest, and breathe, and to maintain this position until help arrives.  For older children, the lesson will teach them to add swimming to create a sequence of swimming and resting for air until they are able to reach the edge of the pool, steps or shoreline.

Skills for Children 6-18 Months: Back float & Rolling from Stomach to Back Float to Get Air.

Skills for Children 18 months - 6 Years Old: Back Float, Roll from Stomach to back, Incorporate Swim Strokes & Roll Back to Back Float, Movement from Floating to Swimming.

Learn more about Survival Swim Lessons and Traditional Group & Private Lessons at jccatlantic.org or call 609-822-1167 to enroll today!

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.