Katz JCC Margate launches survival swim program

MARGATE — The Katz JCC is has launched a new survival swim program dedicated to teaching children ages 6 months and up basic skills to survive in a pool or other water.
The JCC, being in a shore community, recognizes the importance of water survival skills to reduce the risk of drowning. The program, modeled off of ISR, Infant Swimming Resource, focuses on safety first and is different from traditional swim lessons.
“Kids see the pool or ocean as innocent fun with friends and family, and sadly, it only takes seconds for them to get away and put themselves at risk. We recognize that the key to water survival is back floating and repetition,” said Alicia Fimple-Paccione, aquatics director and head swim coach at the Milton & Betty Katz JCC.
Survival Swim Lessons will take place Monday through Friday for 10 minutes per day. It is recommended that children take part in lessons for six to eight consecutive weeks in order to fully develop survival skills and confidence. During lessons, children will receive private instruction with an instructor in the pool and learn to roll onto his or her back to float, rest and breathe, and to maintain this position until help arrives. For older children, the lesson will teach them to add swimming to create a sequence of swimming and resting for air until they are able to reach the edge of the pool, steps or shoreline.
• Skills for children 6 to 18 months: Back float and rolling from stomach to back float to get air.
• Skills for children 18 months to 6 years old: Back bloat, roll from stomach to back, incorporate swim strokes and roll back to back float, movement from floating to swimming.
Learn more about Survival Swim Lessons and traditional group and private lessons at jccatlantic.org or call 609-822-1167 to enroll.