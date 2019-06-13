You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Keep Children Safe On Your Boat: Take a Boat Safety Class

Wow, it’s finally getting warmer and the kids will soon be out of school for the summer. Get ready, it’s time to go boating! Before getting your children on board and heading out for a day on the water, take a few minutes to think about their safety. Last year over 650 people died in boating related accidents and 80% of the victims were not wearing a life jacket. Sadly, some of these victims were children.

Did you know that New Jersey requires children ages 12 and younger to wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket aboard recreational vessels? Fact: A life jacket can save a child’s life, but only if they are wearing one appropriate to their age and size. Adult-sized life jackets will not work for children. Special life jackets are available. To work correctly, a life jacket must be worn, fit snugly, and not allow the child’s chin or ears to slip through. Parents, set the example for your children and wear your life jacket too!

Teach your children about boating safety. Show them how to act and where to be on a moving boat. Remember, a child sitting on the bow of a speed boat is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous. They can easily be tossed overboard even in calm water. All it takes is crossing another boat’s wake at high speed. Please be aware of where your children are on your boat at all times.

Learn more about boating safely. Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conducts “About Boating Safely” classes. The next to last class for this year will be held on Saturday, July 13 starting at 9 a.m. Each class runs eight hours and a lunch is provided. Classes are taught by qualified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors.

All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc.) on waters of the State of New Jersey, regardless of age, are now required to possess a boating safety certificate. Upon passing the test at the end of the “About Boating Safely” class, a New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate will be issued. Class size is limited, so please register now to guarantee availability. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or sending an email to boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 pre-paid registration is required.

In addition to the class on July 13, the final class for 2019 will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 10. All classes start at 9:00 a.m. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, located at 265 42nd St. It’s a great activity to do with family or friends.

Class information is also on our website at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org. The Coast Guard Auxiliary is dedicated to promoting boating safety. Take a safety course and boat smart, boat sober and wear your life jacket!

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.