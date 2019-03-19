Keep the spring flowers coming with good bulb maintenance

Nothing says spring has arrived more than the green shoots and first blooms of spring-flowering bulbs popping up out of the ground. As early as late January we start to see snowdrops and in the past few days you have probably noticed the bold colors of the crocus, some hyacinth and even some daffodils as they open up. Spring-flowering bulbs will keep our landscapes blooming with a rainbow of color right into late May and early June as the ornamental onions round out the season.
The word “bulb” is often used for any plant that can store food underground. However, included in that term are the true bulbs (tulips and daffodils), corms (crocus), tubers (anemone), rhizomes (lily-of-the-valley) and tuberous roots (ranunculus). The ability to store food is what makes gardening with bulbs relatively easy. If properly planted in the late fall, these bulbs will almost take care of themselves.
As the season progresses, take note of your favorites and keep a few pictures. You will need that information when you are browsing catalogs and garden centers in the fall planning next year’s garden. It is a little too late to plant your bulbs for this year, but for those who planted them back in the fall there are maintenance steps to follow over the next few weeks to ensure your bulbs will continue to produce in the years to come.
When the flowers fade, cut them off to prevent seeds from forming. This is because seeds take stored food away from the bulbs. After the peak bloom of your bulbs, the foliage that remains should not be taken off or mowed until it turns yellow and dies back naturally. Smaller bulbs will lose their foliage quicker than larger bulbs. Tulips and daffodils can take several weeks to die back. The plant needs these green leaves to make nutrients that are stored for next year. Without this foliage and the nutrients it creates, the plant loses its ability to get ready for next year, which makes a smaller and weaker bulb that will decline and eventually die out.
There are a few landscape design elements that can divert attention from yellowing bulb foliage:
• Interplant spring-blooming bulbs with cold-tolerant annuals, such as pansies.
• Use groundcovers such as periwinkle or pachysandra.
• Interplant with herbaceous perennials such as hosta, daylilies and ferns.
• Plant the bulbs behind taller-growing herbaceous perennials or shrubs.
• Underplant with low-growing groundcover shrubs such as junipers, cotoneasters and roses.
You should treat these winter hardy-spring flowering bulbs as perennials that are left in the ground year after year. But when flowers eventually become smaller or fewer in numbers, it's time to dig up the bulbs and divide them before replanting. After several years in one location, clumps of bulbs will form and both stem and flower size will decline. Dig out and separate the bulbs around the middle of July, when the foliage has yellowed and withered naturally. Remove the foliage (tops), wipe the soil from the bulbs, and allow them to air dry. They can then be replanted in the fall, adding further life to your original investment and more color to your home landscape.
Spring-flowering bulbs, with proper care, are among the most cost effective and predictable plants in your landscape for bringing years of seasonal color. For more information on care of your spring-flowering bulbs, see Rutgers Fact Sheet No. 1220 or contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
