The Atlantic County Utilities Authority reminded residents not to toss nonalkaline batteries into the trash after a vape battery cause a fire last week in a trash collection truck.
ACUA employees on a route in Linwood noticed the smell and pulled their truck over. City firefighters put out the fire and the battery was discovered in the trash, according to a news release from the authority.
It wasn't the first time a battery caused a fire, the ACUA said. A hoverboard battery was blamed for a collection truck fire last year in Brigantine.
The authority said vape stores may accept batteries for recycling, or the batteries may be disposed of during an ACUA Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off, which occurs several times per year.
The authority listed several things that should not be disposed of in the trash:
• Nonalkaline batteries: Most kinds of batteries should be taken to authorized recyclers or a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off. These include lead-acid car batteries, nickel-cadmium rechargable batteries, lithium ion batteries commonly used in electronics and silver-oxide batteries used in watches or hearing aids. Only standard alkaline batteries are safe to put in the trash.
• Electronics: "Electronics contain hazardous materials that are banned from the landfill," the ACUA said in the release. These items should be taken to recyclers, it said.
• Household chemicals: These should be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-offs and include pesticides, oil-based paint, most cleaning supplies and pool chemicals.
• Fluorescent light bulbs: Fluorescent bulbs contain mercury, the ACUA warns. They should be taken to a hazardous waste drop-off or returned to a Home Depot or Lowes, according to the release.
For more information on what is acceptable as household trash or recycling or to find out about upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Drop-offs, see acua.com or call 609-272-6950.
