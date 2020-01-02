Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary held its annual Change of Watch ceremony Saturday evening, Dec. 14, at St. George’s Pub in Brigantine. At this ceremony, incoming officers and staff are given the oaths of their offices and awards for exemplary service are presented.
Well-known Brigantine resident Jack Kelly was presented with the Flotilla 85 Auxiliarist of the Year Award for 2019. The award known as the Ken Hauck Memorial Service Award is presented annually by the flotilla commander and vice flotilla commander to the member whose service to the flotilla most exemplifies leadership that makes an impact in all of his duties and is dedicated to being involved and getting the job done.
Kelly has a wealth of knowledge about seamanship and safe boating. He exemplifies the core values of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He is always ready and willing to help in any situation and takes the Coast Guard motto "Semper Paratus" (Always Ready) seriously with his actions. Kelly has passed all mandatory classes, is currently a marine dealer visitor, and is one of only several commercial fishing vessel inspectors on the New Jersey coast. Kelly is an auxiliary and state-certified boating safety instructor and has taught literally hundreds of students in Flotilla 85’s boating safety classes over the past 10 years.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the largest volunteer marine safety organization in the world. You can be part of it! If you are looking for adventure or volunteering service to your nation and community, join the USCG Auxiliary. Brigantine Flotilla 85 seeks men and women, age 17 and older, who want to help perform the auxiliary’s new and expanded role of service to the Coast Guard. Military veterans are welcome. You do not need to own a boat or have boating experience to join the auxiliary. Brigantine Flotilla 85 meets 6:45 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. Come join us at our next meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 21, and see what the auxiliary is all about. For more information email boatsafely@comcast.net. Visit us on the web at www.uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org or visit us at the Atlantic City Boat Show, Feb. 26 to March 1.
