Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City High School) threw six shutout six innings on Friday night and got his first major league victory as the Padres poured on a 7-0 rout of the Rockies. The Brigantine product has earned a spot in the Padres’ rotation.
Joe Callahan leads Eagles to 10-9 win and then is cut
Joe Callahan threw a touchdown pass with 18 seconds to give the Eagles a 10-9 victory over the Jets .n the final preseason game. The Holy Spirit grad was 18-for 26 with a touchdown and interception. However, the local product was a victim of too many quarterback playing behind Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfield. Hopefully, Joe will be picked up by another team.
Holy Spirit falls to national Power Mt. St. Joseph of Maryland 35-16
Holy Spirit hung tough for the first half trailing St. Joe ranked #142 nationally 7-0 before losing 35-16. Surprisingly, the Spartans controlled the first half both offensively and defensively. However, numerous penalties stymied Spirit drives and led to the only score of the by St. Joe giving them a 7-0 halftime lead with four minutes remaining. Quarterback Ryan Yost and running back E’lijah Gray scored touchdowns for Spirit.
Turning back the pages to…
1950-Richard Derrickson served as Captain of the Brigantine Beach Patrol for more than 20 years. A lifeguard boat on the beach with his name memorializes his many contributions to the Beach Patrol.
1999-Tom Cooker took first place as a member of Holy Spirit’s 200 freestyle relay team to a win over Hammonton 153-29.
2002- John Peltonen is a member of the Atlantic City High School freshmen crew. His brother Sven is among the 2002-Ian Donahue, a student at Brigantine North School, captured the national sailing championship.
2002-Ryan Cooke and Brendan Kelly are remembered as standout wrestlers for Holy Spirit.
2005-The Holy Spirit varsity eight with Katie Rehill, Erin Coyle, and Dana and Kristin Haneman won their second consecutive state rowing championship.
2009-Locals Kelsey Frost and Daniela Cassara were undefeated in conference and league tennis play for Holy Spirit this year. The two seniors were named to the Press of Atlantic City’s first team All-Stars. Amazingly, they are the third Frost/Cassara sisters to play together and be named All- Stars.
2010-St. Joe of Montvale scored with 2 minutes left in the Non Public 3 football championship to trail Holy Spirit 14-13. St. Joe’s kicker Jason Checke was 47-47 on extra points this year. However, he missed the 48th try to give the Spartans the state championship. Joe Sarnese’s 81 yard second half kickoff return proved to be the winning score. Holy Spirit was ranked 99th in the nation.
2011-Ismail “the Rocket” Naji (ACHS) caught 26 passes for351 yards and four touchdowns capping off a great career.
2012- Claire Corbett scored the first goal as ACHS shut out Absegami in field hockey behind the outstanding goal tending of Cassidy Shea.
2012- Ally Donahue had the hat trick with three goals to spark Holy Spirit to an 8-1 win over Cedar Creek in field hockey.
2012-Congratulations to Holy Spirit Coach Ed Rehill and his girls freshman four on winning the state championship. His gold medalist crew included local Julia Riordan.
2013- Joe Di Bounaventura’s three run triple gave Holy Spirit’s baseball team an 11-9 upset of St. Augustine Prep.