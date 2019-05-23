Kick off the season with a customer service focus — Business Currents

Memorial Day is upon us. The holiday has long been considered our unofficial start to the summer season.
This time of year my mind and focus turns to the visitors to our region. Let’s revisit some basic customer service thoughts and ideas. The seasonal economy directly benefits a large portion of our shoreline and provides much needed revenue for bayfront and mainland businesses and is highly dependent on visitors. That is not news to anyone who lives in our region. What is worth discussing is the betterment of the interaction between the visitor, who is our customer, and those owning, operating and working at our area businesses.
Customer service is crucial to seasonal commerce success. Although customers have been choosing to visit the shore since the shore was settled and developed, they also get to choose where they spend their dollars. The key to making sure they visit your establishment is the customer service you and your staff provide.
Two neighboring stores, eateries or attractions could be offering similar products or services in Any Shore Town, yet one of the businesses is doing an amazing amount of business while the other less popular business and its workers sit and watch the waves roll in and the people walk by. Why is that happening? I truly believe a big portion of that answer comes down to two words — customer service.
Serving the customer coupled with solid strategy and development grows businesses. The opportunity to grow customer base for a non-year-round entity has to be packed into a season. Whether your season is three or six months, you only have that amount of time to make and maintain positive customer and visitor experiences.
While each business approaches customer service training and guidelines differently, here are a few go-to customer service tips to help you to make your customer’s interaction with you and your business more memorable.
• Show appreciation: From the greeting to the goodbye and "see you next time," work in a few thank you-type comments so the customer not only feels buts hears how appreciative you are that they chose to visit you.
• A well-served customer is happy: While we cannot control the mood of every client or customer who walks in our door, we can create a friendly and positive workspace. Smiling is contagious, and the right mix of happy and upbeat interactions has a way of turning a less-than-happy customer’s frown around.
• “The customer isn’t always right, but ... ”: In customer service, someone thought up the phrase “the customer is always right.” That may be true in some cases but not all. A phrase that is much more appropriate today is “the customer isn’t always right, but they always have the right to be heard.” The skill of listening, understanding and attempting to solve a customer’s issue or problem needs to be added to everyone’s customer service offering.
• Treat every customer as an individual guest: This can be difficult when facing long lines and even longer days and nights of service. Workers get tired and busy. Sometimes the “freshness” of the interaction with the customer starts to reach an expiration date somewhere around the sixth hour of work or in the middle of working a double shift. A possible solution is to mix up your greeting or have fun with “testing out” new greetings or appropriate phrases that make you feel a little more refreshed during your customer exchanges.
• Remove negative stereotypes from your vocabulary: Today more than ever, using blanket terms to describe our guests and visitors is unacceptable. The term I am referring to may have some historical accuracy but in my entire lifetime spending time in our shore towns, I have never seen anyone pull their lunch out of a shoebox. It is time to change the perception and remove that term and those like it from our conversations.
Whether you have been growing your customer base for years or are just getting started, doing a better job with seasonal short-term customer service strategies can equal long-term gains. Enjoy your summer and let’s make sure our customers do the same.