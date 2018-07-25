BRIGANTINE — Making young people passionate about things that can positively impact their lives, and steering them away from those that can be destructive, is what the Brigantine Municipal Alliance for Drug and Alcohol Abuse is all about.
Among the most time-honored events the Alliance has relied on to further that cause is the Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs youth fishing tournament, which took place Saturday, July 21, on the beaches adjacent to the 26th Street recreational area. It was open to all children ages 5 to 15. T-shirts were given to all participants, and the first 100 to register received free rod-and-reel rigs compliments of the BMA.
Despite less-than-ideal conditions, an estimated 200 kids and their guardians showed up.
“I think this is just a great way to promote camaraderie and sportsmanship while also teaching kids the importance of being aware of the dangers of drugs, alcohol and substance abuse, and other bad vices,” said Egg Harbor Township resident Dave Henderson, whose daughter Clara was part of Saturday's event. “Plus it gets them out of the house and into the great outdoors. That's something that I personally always loved as a kid growing up — being outside and among nature — and it's a love I'm trying to pass along to my daughter.”
Next summer, the Brigantine Hooked On Fishing tournament will celebrate its 20th anniversary. It was established by South Jersey residents George and Dot Foreman in 1999 as part of the Association of Surf Angling Clubs youth-development committee, of which George Foreman has been the longtime chairman.
ASAC has for decades maintained a close association with a benevolent nonprofit called the Future Fisherman Foundation, which spearheaded the first Hooked On Fishing event in southern New Jersey and is part of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Division of Fish and Wildlife.