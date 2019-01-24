Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit #396 Gift Card Drive a Success!

012419_bri_giftcards1.jpeg

Newly appointed Councilman Paul Lettieri and Councilman-at-Large Mike Riordan showed their support of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 396 Gift Card drive by getting the word out and helping with gift card donations Jan. 20. With them is Maria Sacco Handle, president of Unit No. 396, with more than $4,800 in gift cards donated in just two days.

BRIGANTINE — The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 396 put out the call to the community to donate gift cards for local U.S. Coast Guard families — and once again, Brigantine residents responded generously to the call for help.

More than $4,800 in gift cards were donated during the rapid two-day gift card collection effort held Saturday, Jan. 19, and Sunday, Jan. 20, at the legion post.

“Our community is home to many members of the U.S. Coast Guard, and their families, who are affected by the ongoing government shutdown,” said Maria Sacco Handle, president of Unit No. 396. “We want to thank all of the businesses, service groups, families and individuals who responded to our request to donate gift cards to these families in need.”

Dozens of gift cards in denominations of $10, $20, $25 and $50 for use at ShopRite, Acme and Wawa, as well as Visa, TD Bank, Amazon and Home Depot gift cards, checks and cash donations were collected.

More than 40 Coast Guard families who live in the community will benefit from the gift-card donations. Distribution to USCG families will take place this week, to help these families, many with young children, continue to maintain their day-to-day needs for groceries, household goods, gas, utilities etc. For more information or to contribute, contact Sacco Handle at 609-705-2424 or email mariasaccohandle@gmail.com.

