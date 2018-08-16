The recent blood drive conducted by the Red Cross on Aug. 7 was a tremendous success. Thank you to everyone who came to give of themselves to help others. We surpassed our targeted goal by two pints, which means our residents and summer visitors alike are the most generous and caring people. We are grateful for the support we always receive in this effort.

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.