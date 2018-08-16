The recent blood drive conducted by the Red Cross on Aug. 7 was a tremendous success. Thank you to everyone who came to give of themselves to help others. We surpassed our targeted goal by two pints, which means our residents and summer visitors alike are the most generous and caring people. We are grateful for the support we always receive in this effort.
Knights of Columbus
KofC Blood Drive
Sherry Page
Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.
Get email notifications on Sherry Page daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Sherry Page posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16