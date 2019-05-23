You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Lancaster family raises $20,000 to create Cubby’s Corner in each Atlantic County Library branch

052319_atl_libcubby 1

Shown are, from left, front row: Atlantic County Library Director Regina Bell, Mary Lancaster, County Executive Dennis Levinson and Sue Marx; and back row:  Kathryn Gindin, Jody Turner, Glen Mawby and Don Morgenweck.

Missing – Michelle Washington Wilson

 Submitted

The newest volunteer member of the Atlantic County Library Foundation is certainly one to keep her word. Appointed in February by county Executive Dennis Levinson, Mary Lancaster, of Egg Harbor Township, set a goal to raise funds and collect children’s books so that each of the nine branches of the Atlantic County Library System could have a Cubby’s Corner.

On May 2, Mary Lancaster presented a check for $20,000 to Levinson and members of the Atlantic County Library Foundation for that purpose.

The Lancaster family helped create the first Cubby’s Corner in the Egg Harbor Township branch in February 2018 to honor the memory of their son, Michael “Cubby” Lancaster, who died in 2016 at the age of 4 as a result of an accidental drowning.

“Cubby” loved to visit the library to read books and participate in story times. His infectious smile and outgoing personality helped him quickly befriend staff members, according to Levinson.

“We are extremely grateful for this extraordinary generous donation,” stated Levinson. “The Lancaster family has found a wonderful way to honor their son’s memory and share his spirit with others. We couldn’t be more proud to be part of this effort.”

The next Cubby’s Corner is expected to be created in the Galloway Township library branch with others to follow.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.