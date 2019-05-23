Lancaster family raises $20,000 to create Cubby’s Corner in each Atlantic County Library branch

The newest volunteer member of the Atlantic County Library Foundation is certainly one to keep her word. Appointed in February by county Executive Dennis Levinson, Mary Lancaster, of Egg Harbor Township, set a goal to raise funds and collect children’s books so that each of the nine branches of the Atlantic County Library System could have a Cubby’s Corner.
On May 2, Mary Lancaster presented a check for $20,000 to Levinson and members of the Atlantic County Library Foundation for that purpose.
The Lancaster family helped create the first Cubby’s Corner in the Egg Harbor Township branch in February 2018 to honor the memory of their son, Michael “Cubby” Lancaster, who died in 2016 at the age of 4 as a result of an accidental drowning.
“Cubby” loved to visit the library to read books and participate in story times. His infectious smile and outgoing personality helped him quickly befriend staff members, according to Levinson.
“We are extremely grateful for this extraordinary generous donation,” stated Levinson. “The Lancaster family has found a wonderful way to honor their son’s memory and share his spirit with others. We couldn’t be more proud to be part of this effort.”
The next Cubby’s Corner is expected to be created in the Galloway Township library branch with others to follow.