Late Winter Pruning — Cultivating Thoughts

It’s cold outside, the ground is frozen, and there may be a little more snow or ice on the way. Take this time to inspect your garden for dead, damaged, diseased and crossed or rubbing tree branches. Late winter and early spring is the ideal time to perform an important garden chore for selected trees and shrubs: pruning.
The best time to prune is on milder days in the dormant season, late January through early March. Begin with dead, diseased, damaged or double-crossed limbs (the Four D's) that should be pruned out at any time during the year. During the winter leaves are not present, branches are exposed, and it is easier to distinguish which wood to leave and which to remove. This also makes the shape and structure easier to determine. Also, most diseases and pests are not active during these cold months. If there is a chance disease might be present, pruning tools should be cleaned with alcohol or a 10 percent bleach solution between cuts.
Why is it important to prune? The primary reason for pruning is to encourage renewal growth. This is accomplished by removing selected stems or branches to increase light exposure to the base and increase air circulation and to limit certain plant diseases. Pruning may be also be used to train a plant for certain forms or shapes, improve the shape and encourage the growth of flowers, fruits and stems.
Typically, pruning is used to thin or rejuvenate. When thinning, you want to remove any branches that are growing inward or rubbing against other branches. Cut the branch at the point of origin from either the parent stem or ground level. This will give the plant a more open appearance and allow for more air circulation.
Renewal and rejuvenation pruning of older ornamental shrubs is probably one of the hardest types of pruning, not because of the actual degree of difficulty, but our ability to let go of all that growth and allow them to come back as smaller, more manageable plants. Of course, you cannot renew all shrubs, but deciduous and evergreen plants can be pruned back to full small shrubs. You may even gain some natural light in your home from the windows they have been covering. Renewal pruning involves cutting a few of the oldest and tallest branches. The rejuvenation of an old, overgrown shrub involves removing one-third of the old growth. Never remove more than one-third of a plants growth or the plant may become too stressed, opening it up to disease and decline.
For shrubs that bloom after June, the buds are formed on shoots that grow the same spring. These shrubs should be pruned in late winter to promote vigorous bud growth in the spring. You will want to stick to deciduous trees such as rose of Sharon, crape myrtle, native oaks, red maple, American holly, sweet gum, magnolias and sassafras. Evergreens such as spruce, winged euonymus (burning bush) and fir; unwanted lower layers of all evergreens; and any of your spring flowering shrubs that require extensive pruning before buds appear can also be pruned during this time. When pruning some species, such as maple, walnuts and birches, they may “bleed” — when the sap begins to flow. This is not harmful and will cease when the tree leafs out.
Save the light pruning of spring flowering shrubs for immediately after blooming. Examples of early flowering shrubs are lilacs, forsythia, azaleas and rhododendrons. These shrubs bloom on last season’s growth and pruning soon after bloom allows for vigorous summer growth and increased flowering for the next year.
Remember, you should have the right pruning tools. They must be sharp, clean and fit well in your hand. A good quality pruning saw, hand pruners, loppers and/or pole saw are each excellent tools, used in the right place. The rule of thumb: up to ½-inch branch, use a hand pruner like bypass or anvil; up to 1 inch, use loppers; over 1 inch, use a saw. For hard-to-reach tree branches, you will want to use a pole saw. Never prune anything taller than you can reach comfortably, or larger than you can comfortably lift. If you have a large or tall tree, you may want to call in a trained arborist. It is best to be safe!
Remember to always prune with purpose and contact your local extension office for more specific pruning advice. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County Residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
