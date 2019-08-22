It’s hard to believe a new school year will be upon us soon. And for those of you with high school juniors and seniors, that means you will be flooded with all things college — college searches and campus visits, standardized tests, financial aid considerations, saving and paying for college and so much more. For the next few weeks, I thought it would be helpful to highlight some of these topics to help you navigate the college process.
This week I thought we would dispel some common myths regarding college planning and financial aid:
1. College is too expensive: A bachelor’s degree is worth $2.8 million on average over a lifetime. (Georgetown University study)
2. There is not enough financial aid: As the nation's largest provider of financial aid for education beyond high school, Federal Student Aid (FSA) delivers more than $122.4 billion in aid each year to students and their families. (2018, U.S. Department of Education)
3. College graduates can’t even find a job: While it may be hard to find a job, the unemployment rate for college graduates is lower compared to high school graduates — 2.1% vs. 4.3%. (U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics)
4. College isn’t worth the student debt: Bachelor’s degree holders earn 31% more than those with an associate’s degree and 84% more than those with just a high school diploma. (Georgetown University Study)
5. College costs have to slow down at some point: I’ve been saying this for 20 years and yet here we are with no end in sight. According to the National Center for Education Statistics and the College Board, from 1964 to 2019, the average annual cost of a four-year public school has soared by about 3,819%. The average annual cost of a four-year private school has jumped 2,998%. It very well may slow down in the future, but will it be in time for your child?
6. You know how expensive college is: Most families grossly underestimate the future costs of college. A child born today can expect to pay over $220,000 for a public in-state college and over $430,000 for a private college. (College Board College Cost Calculator)
7. Financial aid is free money: 34% of federal aid must be paid back with interest. (The College Board, Trends in Student Aid 2018. Data are for 2017-18 school year.)
8. Your student will get a “free ride”: Less than 0.3% of students receive enough scholarships and grants to cover the full cost of college. In fact, only 1% of students have 90% of their costs covered, while 3.4% have 75% of their costs covered. (Source: Mark Kantrowitz)
9. Saving for college will hurt your chance of getting financial aid: Savings in a parents name may have little effect on the overall amount of aid. Parental assets are assessed at 5.64% after asset protection allowance.
10. All college savings plans are the same: College savings plans differ in many ways including investments, tax benefits, flexibility.
11. Your student will just take out a loan if you don’t save enough: Many times, a student can’t obtain a loan without a co-signer. This does not include federal loans.
12. My kids are young, so it’s too early to start thinking about saving for college: Start saving now, and the earlier the better, just like retirement. If you want to be able to cover 100% of the cost of college for an in-state public school for a child born today, then you may need to save more than $220,000 over the next 18 years. (College Board College Cost Calculator)
13. In-state schools are less expensive than private schools: This is often not the case. Private schools have the resources (endowments) that public schools do not. While public schools may have a lower tuition price, the cost that students actually pay at a private school is often much less than at a public school due to the school’s ability to offer more need-based financial aid from its endowment base.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax adviser with regard to your individual situation.