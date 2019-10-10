Learn how to make wine and beer at home at two workshops to be held at Stockton University Atlantic City, 3711 Atlantic Ave.

The beer course will be led by Fermented Food & Beverage Supply owner and Brew Jersey co-founder Eric Schmehl from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The workshop will be held outside. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be Thursday, Oct. 24.

The red wine course will be led by local winemaker Scott Quarella of Bellview Wineries from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

The cost of each course is $35 and includes interactive lessons, step-by-step recipes and educational tastings. All participants must be 21 or older with valid I.D.

These courses are coordinated by Stockton Continuing Studies as a part of its #StocktonBevEd series. Register online at stockton.edu/cs or call 609-652-4227.

