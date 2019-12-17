Sometimes life and unfortunately death provides interactions that can be both unexpected and also extremely valuable. Through a series of events I was given the opportunity to speak with Marina Moumas Koussoulis whose father, Aristotel “Telly” Moumas, had recently passed away at the age of 92.
You can read Mr. Moumas’ obituary in a number of this week’s Currents. I had the chance to read the obituary before it was published and in doing so I felt the need to call his daughter to find out more about the Greek American immigrant who served our nation, worked his entire life and was an active community member.
I asked Marina to tell me about her father, beyond the beautifully written obituary. The first thing she said was that when Moumas and his mother immigrated to America, they truly viewed it as a land of opportunity. When she was growing up, her father always stressed the importance of citizenship and instilled the highest level of appreciation for American citizenship as part of raising his family.
Marina said that throughout his time in the military, her father believed his service had value. He was active in his church and his community, and when it came to politics he supported the individuals he believed in.
Mr. Moumas led by example, and the simple lessons that Marina shared should be appreciated and also become part of how we should all view our “land of opportunity."
As we ended our brief chat, Marina said this, referring to the long and full life of her Father, “It takes courage to live an honorable life and to do the right thing.”
Rest in peace Mr. Moumas, and thank you for the lessons you lived your life by and those you leave with us.
