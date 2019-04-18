Let’s Draw event gets everyone animated at CharterTech

SOMERS POINT— From drawing competitions to computer graphics and animation stations, Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts' Animation Department hosted Let’s Draw, a fun event designed to showcase the work of the arts and animation students. Current students helped mentor the many younger students who came to check out what the school has to offer.
Chartertech teacher Dominick Andrews of the graphic arts department said, “We wanted to be able to give a taste of what the animation department is doing at the school and what it is like to be an animation major. Our kids have a real passion for what their work and what they have accomplished here and they wanted to show their families the work they are doing just like the dance students will put on a show, this is the animation departments show. The Let’s Draw event tonight is a way to pass on the passion. If it gets a prospective student excited about the opportunities available to them, well that is even better.”
Tables filled the cafeteria where different stations offered opportunities for learning and fun. There was free drawing, coloring for adults, cartoon creation, sketching, drawing competitions, video games the kids have created as well as box games they have created.
Chartertech animation student Jeremy Johnson was stationed with the bank of computers waiting to demonstrate to any parent what the graphics department was up to. Johnson found a young protégé in 9-year-old Lilith Meyers, of Linwood. With instructions and direction from Johnson, Meyers was able to not only create a character using graphics but she managed to animate her character and after just a short time he was dancing across the laptop.
Let’s Draw was billed as a one-of-a-kind art event. No worries about skill level — it was a judgement-free zone where having fun and picking up a new skill were the order of the evening. Raymond Tyler, of Atlantic City, took the organizers up on the event. He sat quietly and sketched while listening to DJ Raphael Gonzalez provide the music.
“I saw this on Facebook and wanted to see what it was about. I like to draw — it helps me relax, this is a really cool event and the DJ is good," Tyler said.
The animation students are working on films that will be showcased later in the year and shown in the movie theater. Look for details at chartertech.org.