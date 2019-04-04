Letter to the Editor

I am grateful to have a chance to voice my concern. I have been seeking help to replace the water spigot at the end of the sea wall since Hurricane Sandy. A porta potty is there, but no place to rinse your hands or feet.
I have visited the water works office and have been told that I was right and it was coming.
Many people use the seawall, but have no way to rinse their feet.
Now the new ADA mats are being installed, but none at the North End. Being a full-time resident, this makes me feel like an unwanted stepdaughter. I am 74, but still love the beach, as do my 13 grandchildren. I have been paying taxes for many years, but feel like I am not heard.
The North End needs ADA mats too, and the water spigot needs to be replaced.
Sincerely,
Margaret Nacios
Brigantine