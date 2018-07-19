The Junior Leukemia Cup Regatta held July 12 at the Brigantine Yacht Club was a huge success. Sailors from the Mid-Atlantic Yacht Racing Association competed in five races to raise awareness and funding for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. LLS partnered with the Penn Abramson Cancer Center for this event.
120 sailors representing eight Yacht Clubs competed in four fleets — Optimist, Sunfish, Laser and 420s.
Fundraising efforts were through funding web pages by sailors as well as a silent auction and an online auction. The top fundraisers for the sailors were Katie Loper, Avalon Yacht Club; Bradley Whiteway, Avalon Yacht Club; Cavan Stahl, Brigantine Yacht Club; and Keenan Stahl, Brigantine Yacht Club.
The Brigantine sailors who placed in their fleets were 420s Claire Miller and Lauren Murray, second; in Sunfish, Landon Mulford, first; Ryan Herrmann, second; Isabella Simpson, third; and Harry Halper, fifth. First place in Optimist White Fleet was Keenan Stahl. Tristan Parsio placed fourth and Siobhan Kearns placed fifth in Optimist Blue Fleet.
The Junior Leukemia Cup Regatta raised a total of $25,000. Many thanks to the merchants in Brigantine and the BYC members who supported the event through their generous donations for the silent auctions. Contributing with gift certificates and/or product were Brigantine Golf Links, Soulberry, The Crab Shack, Root Beer Barrel, Aversas Bakery, Bella Rosas Florist, Ernest and Sons, Aunt B’s Ice Cream, Brigantine Mini Golf, Casale Al Mare, Primal Surf, Richmond’s Ice Cream, Artist Po Po Flanigan, JW Marriott in Marco Island, Florida, Doug Corbett, Dr. Jill Morrison, Vicki Lynn-Crafton Bilotta and Commodore Brian Murray.
Many thanks to those who helped with the coordinating of the event: Kim Hancock, Jane Gibbons, Michael Pinto, Colleen Stahl, Sally Oliveri, Carol Leiz and Cara Herrmann.