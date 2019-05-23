Listen up - Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

Welcome to the first installment of “Listen Up – Artists You Should Be Listening To and Why.” Over my past half century of listening to music and three decades of live concert experiences, there are many artists I have come to discover and enjoy. This lifetime love of music is the inspiration for this new column.
Frank Turner, a British folk punk rocker has been on my playlist for the past seven years. My wife, Allison turned me on to this artist. Back in 2012, prior to Frank Turner playing a part in the opening ceremonies of the London Olympic Games, Allison and I had a chance to see him play live in Atlantic City at the House of Blues when he opened for the Dropkick Murphys.
Turner came out of the hard core music scene in England. While his songwriting has always been thoughtful and clever, the tone and hardcore edge of his music has matured as he continues to grow as an artist. Frank Turner tours with the Sleeping Souls and has been recognized as one of the hardest working touring artists as well as hardest rocking acoustic guitarist in the music industry. He has built a solid career and following by touring the globe. Speaking of touring, as Frank Turner completes this portion of his U.S. tour in Boston; he will have played 2,345 live shows to date in his career.
While Turner is active on social media the biggest part of his growing fan base comes from word of mouth along with new fans being invited to his concerts by current fans. The people who love his music tend to spread the word about it.
So “Listen Up!" Frank Turner is an artist you should be listening to and here are a few reasons why:
Thought provoking lyrics and solid sounds — Frank Turner’s songwriting and wordsmithing offers something for everyone. Songs that musically evoke emotions of love and loss, history and hilarity, recovery and betterment are spread throughout his ever growing catalog of songs.
Grounded and connected — As Frank Turner’s fame continues to grow year after year and tour after tour, he stays connected both face to face and through social media with his fan base. The live performances are filled with conversations while he personally maintains the majority of his posts on platforms like Instagram, etc.
Wit and wisdom — Turner is a man with a good sense of humor. This humor comes through in his songwriting, concerts, books and posts. The concert banter is hilarious, the books are a good read and his sometimes off-beat tweets and Instagram posts are worth following when you need a smile or laugh.
Commitment to community — Frank Turner is charitable. The charities he has supported and supports could be an entire column in itself. Whether it is local causes within the communities he visits or helping to create awareness for more global or worldwide issues, clearly Turner cares about making the world a better place for all.
Encouragement of concert etiquette — As part of the “Concert Conversation” and witty banter at a Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls show, Turner lays down a simple philosophy. He encourages everyone to enjoy the show in their own way, but reminds all to not to make others’ experience less enjoyable because of the way you are choosing to enjoy the show.
Accessibility, affordability and artist appreciation — As mentioned earlier, 2,345 career shows will be played to date and that is before Turner returns to Europe. His tour schedule may average 180 shows or so a year. This large number of shows and live dates allows for greater access for fans to see a live show and even with Turner’s ability and past record of playing some extremely large venues across the globe, he still plays small- to medium-sized venues. The decision being made by Turner and his team demonstrate an appreciation for the fans and a commitment up to this point to continue to make his music and concerts accessible and affordable.
Music moves us all in many ways and on many levels. I hope you decide to "Listen Up" to Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls. Until next time, keep enjoying the sights, sounds and song stylings of artists and bands we should be listening to!