You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Listen Up! JJ Grey & Mofro

060619_reg_listen 1.jpeg

JJ Grey & Mofro at The Social at Revel Casino on May 31, 2014.

 Allison Molineaux / provided

Five years ago, I had the chance to see JJ Grey & Mofro in a rare Atlantic City performance. At the time, the Revel (now Ocean Resort) was booking intimate shows at a club called The Social. This specific artist and band has been a staple on our family playlists since being introduced to them by a friend from Florida who has enjoyed them for years at festivals and fairs in the Sunshine State.

JJ Grey & Mofro's music can be described as a combination of soul, blues, funk and rock. The musical influences and songs written by JJ Grey are a direct reflection of the area and the place where he grew up in and around Jacksonville, Florida. Storytelling in song has always attracted Grey to iconic artists that have notably captured regions throughout the United States, from Otis Redding to Lynyrd Skynyrd to Run-DMC.

The music of JJ Grey & Mofro is a perfect accompaniment to anything and everything you will be doing outdoors. The sounds of the band are built for barbecues, enjoying some time on the water, chilling on your deck, or, in a nod to Otis Redding, “sitting on the dock of the bay.” My family’s lakeside vacation playlist is filled with JJ Grey and Mofro tunes.

The journeyman: JJ Grey attributes most of the band's strength to its stage performances rather than in the studio. The band is also known for its extensive touring schedule. It has continually played at major summer music festivals. Early on in its touring days, JJ Grey & Mofro gained fame within the jam band.

The words: JJ Grey’s lyrics are honest and authentic to his southern roots. The balance between music you want to enjoy and lyrics you need to listen to are a key ingredient to the appeal of JJ Grey & Mofro.

The sounds: The band’s sound is comprised of vocals, guitars, keyboards, drums, harmonica and as we were treated to at the Atlantic City show, sometimes a horn section.

Dive in and discover the depth: The band has nine albums to discover, including the recently released "Ol’ Glory." The record has been described as having “the fierceness and intimacy that defines a Grey live performance”.

This land is our land: JJ Grey is committed to the land and the people that occupy it. The farms and eddying swamps of his youth are a big part of Grey's music. The singer songwriter actively promotes the area he hails from through his writing and his banter with the audience.

Don’t just take it from me: My friend, Gary Musich, a true live-music fan and lifetime concertgoer who was at the Atlantic City show, said it best, "Look around. Do you know how lucky we are to be here, to experience this band in this intimate setting?" Gary was right. We all felt lucky to catch a band that does not make frequent stops at the Jersey Shore.

If you want to “Listen Up” and see JJ Grey & Mofro live, you are in luck if you can travel just a bit. Upcoming area shows include:

Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 12, with Jonny Lang and North Mississippi Allstars.

And JJ Grey will embark on a rare solo tour this fall, stopping at several major markets on the East Coast! The two closest shows are at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Oct. 10 and World Cafe Live in Philadelphia on Oct. 14.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.