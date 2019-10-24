The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service took place on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Firefighter Natalie Dempsey, along with 92 other fallen firefighters from 2018 and 27 firefighters from previous years, were honored.
Dempsey was killed Christmas morning 2018 while responding to a structure fire. Her name and those of the rest of the fallen firefighters will forever be on the National Memorial Wall.
Dempsey, a member of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, was killed Christmas morning 2018 while responding to a structure fire.
