Local participants in D-Day

MEDIC! MEDIC! MEDIC!
That was the cry being heard all over the invasion beaches on June 6, 1944. Their cries for help were heard by S/Sgt Bernard I. Friedenberg of Atlantic City, New Jersey who personally without regard to his own safety carried out 5 soldiers from a minefield and in doing so saved their lives. For this dedication to duty he was awarded the Silver Star and eventually went onto earning a second Silver Star for action on Germany. In addition to to the Silver Stars, Sgt Friedenberg was awarded two Bronze Stars for Valor and two Purple Hearts.
A web page www.aclink.org for Freidenberg has been set up to raise funds to erect a life size statue of him to commemorate his and all other World War 2 veterans to be placed in Atlantic City, his hometown.
Capt. Harry Singley Jr. of Ventnor was killed in action on that infamous day while going to assist a fellow soldier who was injured and while doing so was struck by an exploding shell. Captain Singley was the head of the Ob/Gyn department at the Atlantic City Hospital and felt it was his duty to volunteer and gave up a comfortable lifestyle.
First Lieutenant David Rogers also of Ventnor was a paratrooper who participated in the D Day invasion and was captured by the Germans and did not survive. In his honor he laid in state in the Ventnor City Hall and ironically, Sgt Freidenberg eventually upon returning home married Lt Rogers sister, Phyliss.