Local students graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson University

MADISON — In commencement exercises on May 15, Fairleigh Dickinson University conferred nearly 3,000 degrees, ranging from associates to doctorates, on graduates at MetLife Stadium.
The following local students received degrees:
Lillian Evensen, of Linwood
Erin O'Connell, of Linwood
Julian Bliss, of Brigantine
Swetangi Pandya, of Galloway Township
Taylor Martin, of Galloway Township
Stephanie Castillo, of Ventnor
Era Alili, of Margate City
Chelsey Soltis, of Egg Harbor Township
Paulina Warda, of Egg Harbor Township
