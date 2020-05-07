FoodBank donation

South Jersey Young Adults, comprised of individuals from area churches ages 20 to 35, raised over $4,000 to support the Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch's Emergency Feeding Program in Egg Harbor Township. Pictured from left are Stephanie Howard, 24, of Mays Landing; Chris Kiefer, 29, of Egg Harbor Township; Colette Kraus, food sourcing manager at the Community FoodBank of NJ; Jacklyn McQuarrie, 30, of Upper Township; and Jonathan DeGraff-Cipriani, 26, of Ocean City.

