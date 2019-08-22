The Love of Linda Cancer Fund began assisting three patients when the organization started back in 1994. Since then, the organization has assisted more than 2,500 Cape May County cancer patients. Love of Linda has good reason to celebrate the 25th anniversary milestone. Through fundraising efforts and good works it has disbursed more than 1.6 million dollars throughout Cape May County to help cancer patients with their ancillary expenses.
Love of Linda will hold a Family Fun Beach Fest 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at The Club at Diamond Beach, 600 East Raleigh Ave. The evening will include music with DJ Ty along with family fun including pony rides, carnival games, face painting, raffles and more.
The organization is named for Linda Bickel Grassi. Grassi was raised in Wildwood Crest and a graduate of Wildwood High School. She was a Glenwood Avenue Elementary School teacher in Wildwood for 20 years. Grassi was fondly known to everyone as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. When Grassi was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, her close friends and co-workers came together to raise funds to help defray the enormous costs of her treatment and the ancillary expenses. Even though Grassi lost her battle with cancer in May 1994 at the age of 46, the work and the love continue through the Love of Linda Cancer Fund Inc.
Whether it's a need for gas, tolls, childcare or a mortgage payment, the list of expenses is never ending. Through the generosity of Love of Linda supporters, the group has been able to help those in need for 25 years.
The Love of Linda Cancer Fund is supported by donations, memorials and various fundraisers, many of which are organized on its behalf by other organizations, businesses and individuals. Those interested in getting involved or donating can see the group's website loveoflinda.org, sign up for its email newsletter, or see its Facebook page to stay up to date.