The City of Margate, Mayor Michael S. Becker and Commissioners John F. Amodeo and Maury Blumberg have developed the following Frequently Asked Questions list to assist with answers to common questions associated with the COVID-19 outbreak:
1. What are the travel restrictions for Margate residents?
Travel is restricted for all non-essential and non-emergency purposes. Everyone is strongly urged to follow the guidance provided by Governor Murphy who has imposed restrictions on travel and services with the issuance of Executive Orders No. 107 and No. 108.
2. What time are businesses allowed to operate until?
All non-essential businesses are to be closed until further notice. All essential businesses must be closed by 8 p.m.
3. Are Margate beach badges still being sold?
All beach badge sales are suspended until May 1. Reservations are being accepted via mail.
4. Are Margate City municipal facilities open?
The municipal facilities remain closed to the public but with key personnel working modified schedules to perform the essential functions of our government. You may still pay taxes and utility bills online, by mail or by use of the drop box outside the main entrance.
5. Are Margate City’s municipal meetings still being held?
All municipal meetings, including but not limited to regular Commission meetings and Planning Board, will be conducted via teleconference. Proper notice will be provided for all meetings on the website.
6. Is the Margate City Municipal Court open?
The Municipal Court sessions are suspended through April 26. Click Here for the notice.
7. Are Margate City emergency services available?
Police, Fire and EMS service will continue as usual.
8. Are recreation facilities open/available for public use?
All recreation facilities, including playgrounds, ball fields and basketball courts are closed until further notice.
9. Is the Margate City Public Library open?
The Margate Library is closed until further notice.
10. Will scheduled recreation programs continue?
All Margate City Recreation Programs are suspended until further notice.
11. Is the Margate City Senior Citizen Pavilion open to the public?
The Margate City Senior Citizen Pavilion will be closed until further notice.
12. Are senior bus services available?
Senior bus service is suspended until further notice.
13. Is the Margate City Public Works Department available?
The Public Works Department is working on a modified split schedule during the emergency and is available to perform essential duties.
14. Will there be changes to the trash and recycle schedule?
Trash and recycle will be on normal schedules. For further information check with the ACUA at (609) 272-6950 or their website http://www.acua.com/.
15. Is the Margate City Municipal Yard open?
The Municipal Yard is open for residents to drop off trash/recycle/yard waste on Wednesday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Vegetative waste is being picked up on the normal schedule.
16. Will short-term rental housing inspections continue?
All short-term rental housing inspections have ceased until May 15.
17. Are yearly rental and land use/resale applications still being accepted?
All yearly rental and land use/rResale applications will be handled and scheduled for inspection on a case by case basis.
18. Will the community shredding and beach clean-up events continue?
The community shredding event and beach cleanup scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
19. Will the City-Wide Yard Sale and rabies clinic continue?
The city-wide yard sale and rabies clinic scheduled for May 2 has been canceled, any payments will be refunded.
20. Will the Margate City Fire Department continue providing smoke detectors for the smoke detector program?
The Fire Department will still provide smoke detectors to residents but installation by department personnel is suspended during the COVID emergency.
21. Will the Margate City Fire Department be conducting routine incident inspections?
The Margate Fire Department is limiting the number of personnel responding and entering a residence for scheduled routine inspections and investigations for precautionary health reasons for both residents and fire personnel.
22. For information from the State of New Jersey Department of Health:
23. For AltantiCare COVID-19 hotline information:
https://www.margate-nj.com/sites/margatenj/files/uploads/covid_hotline_-_atlanticare.pdf
24. For Mortgage Relief COVID-19 information:
https://www.margate-nj.com/sites/margatenj/files/uploads/mortgage_relief_covid-19_032820.pdf
25. For SNAP Benefits COVID-19 information:
https://www.margate-nj.com/sites/margatenj/files/uploads/snap_benefits_covid-19.pdf
26. Are municipal property taxes still due on May 1?
Yes. New Jersey State Law does not permit Margate or any municipality to postpone the due date for property taxes.
27. Why is construction permitted to continue in Margate?
The State of New Jersey specifically requires municipal code enforcement offices to remain open and to process applications.
28. Is there a ban on short term rentals?
Yes. Governor Murphy has allowed municipalities to impose restrictions on the ability of hotels, motels, guest houses or private residences to accept transient guests or seasonal tenants and Margate has imposed a ban on these rentals pursuant to this directive until May 15.
29. Has New Jersey extended the tax deadline for filing state taxes?
Yes. The April 15 deadline has been extended until July 15.
30. Is there a website to check on rumors and disinformation?
Yes. In a joint effort to combat rumors, various state agencies including the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management and New Jersey of State Police have activated a website https//www.njhomelandsecurity.gov/covid19.
Margate officials are doing their very best to assure the health and safety of everyone. Discussions are held daily to keep current on the fluid nature of this emergency. You should feel some relief in knowing that our team is constantly being updated.
The Commissioners urge everyone to “stay in place”, keep the social distancing. If you are taking a walk, use good judgement, everyone must care for each other because we are all in this together and together we will succeed.
For more information about the City of Margate, visit https://www.margate-nj.com/.
