Steve Serwatka, founder and director of the New Jersey Nature education center for the rehabilitation of wild animals, brought several of the critters under his care to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center on July 11. Among them was a chinchilla, a tortoise, a skunk, a baby alligator, a giant cockroach from Central America, and a python.
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today