BRIGANTINE — For four decades, Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center has been known for its humanitarian mission of helping sick and injured aquatic animals, so it is fitting that one of the MMSC's most kindhearted contributors will be in the spotlight for the cornerstone of its 40th anniversary celebration.
Bill Kindle, president and CEO of Kindle Auto Plaza in Cape May County, will be the honored guest at the eighth annual Dancing With Dolphins gala, which takes place 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at One Atlantic on Atlantic City's Playground pier.
Kindle has been a member of the MMSC's board of directors for more than 20 years, currently serving as its co-chairman. His auto dealership provides and maintains all the vehicles the MMSC uses for rescues, often repairing or replacing parts pro bono.
Kindle did not respond to requests for comment, but stranding center Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf spoke fondly of the auto dealer's long relationship with the nonprofit, which began 26 years ago, when he responded to a request for assistance from Schoelkopf.
It was Kindle's status as a private pilot that helped establish his connection to the MMSC, which often has to shoehorn rescued seals into a half-acre property during its busiest time of year, typically early winter through late spring. Throughout its 40-year history, and as state and federal support has become less available, the center has relied heavily on its own resourcefulness and the generosity of people like Kindle to survive.
“I put out a request in the press for a pilot to help us transport a seal up north (for release off the tip of Cape Cod),” recalled Schoelkopf of his first meeting with Kindle, in 1992. “We got several responses from pilots asking what kind of plane we had. I told them, 'We don't have a plane. We're looking for a pilot with a plane.' Here we had all these pilots thinking they'd be flying our plane — the one we didn't have — up to Cape Cod.”
Kindle got word of the request and volunteered.
“He heard about it and said, 'I've got a plane and I'd like to do it if you'd like me to.' That's how I first met him,” said Schoelkopf, who has overseen the rescue and release of more than 5,000 marine animals since the MMSC's 1978 founding. “I've got pictures of him coming down in a suit and tie to take this seal to be released.”
Schoelkopf has referred to Kindle as his best-dressed volunteer.
“He's since flown me down to D.C. a couple of times when I had to address Congress,” said Schoelkopf, director of the only federally licensed marine-mammal rescue facility in the state of New Jersey. “He's an extremely generous person.”
Kindle is a staunch advocate of the HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers and operates an altruistic offshoot to his business called Honest Neighbors that allows car buyers and service patrons to designate a portion of their bill to local charities. He also serves as a volunteer pilot for Angel Flight Northeast, which transports medical patients requiring life-saving treatment at specialized facilities and flies relief missions to disaster-stricken parts of the world.
In 2014, Kindle was honored by the Ford Motor Co. as one of the biggest philanthropists in the company's worldwide network.
Tickets for the Dancing With Dolphins gala are $80 through Aug. 3 and $95 thereafter. The price includes multiple dinner and dessert stations, live and silent auctions on dozens of items and services donated by local businesses, complimentary beer and wine, and an available cash bar. Bob Ferguson and the Breckerville Group jazz band will perform. Patrons must be at least 21.
Call 609-266-0538 or go to mmsc.org for tickets. If available, tickets can also be purchased at the door.