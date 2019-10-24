Who are these volunteer lifesavers? In 1939, with the threat of World War II looming on the horizon, a group of boat owners got together and asked, "How can we help?"
Authorized by Congress to assist the Coast Guard in promoting boating safety, they started out by patrolling the waters along the coasts of the United States. Originally known as the Coast Guard Reserve, this nonmilitary volunteer component of the Coast Guard became known as the auxiliary when Congress authorized the paid reserve in February 1941.
The auxiliary's primary mission has always been and remains to assist the Coast Guard in its nonmilitary and non-law-enforcement missions. The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 1996 passed by Congress allows the auxiliary to assist the Coast Guard, as authorized by the commandant, in the performance of any Coast Guard function, duty, role, mission or operation authorized by law.
More Americans than ever are buying boats and spending time on the water. With the increased number of boats on the water, the chances of incidents, even for safe boaters, increases. Everyday somewhere in the waters of the United States, a recreational boater facing certain death has been saved by a Coast Guard auxiliarist.
On an average day, America's volunteer lifesavers will assist in at least 10 search and rescue operations, assist 28 boaters in distress, save more than $340,000 worth of property and participate in 100 operational support missions. Every day these more than 34,000 volunteers give freely of their time using their own boats and airplanes to provide surface and air safety patrols and regatta patrols. They provide administrative support missions, teach nearly 400 people about recreational boating safety and marine environmental protection and perform free vessel safety checks on nearly 300 recreational boats. Every year auxiliarists log more than 17,500 hours in administrative support to the active duty and reserves.
Auxiliarists are not paid with money but with satisfaction, satisfaction in knowing that what they do makes a difference. As with many in the active duty or reserve Coast Guard, auxiliarists get involved because of the opportunity to proudly serve as a part of Team Coast Guard.
Want to find out more about this great organization? Brigantine Flotilla 85 is celebrating its 47th anniversary and always welcomes new members. Meetings are held 6:45 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month (except December) at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. Come join us at our next meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 19, and see what the auxiliary is all about. For more information leave a message at 609-926-7607 or email boatsafely@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.