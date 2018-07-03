BRIGANTINE — City officials held a ribbon-cutting Sunday next to the parking lot at 16th Street and Ocean Avenue for the first of what they hope will be many portable beach-access mats.
The mat allows easier access to the beach for anyone, but was primarily installed to assist beachgoers with limited mobility.
Bernadette Scarduzio, who has had the neurological disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease since childhood, spearheaded the effort to purchase the mat, and the Department of Public Works recently installed it. Scarduzio's friend Karen Geller helped acquire partial financing for the 350-foot-long, 5-foot-wide mat through a $2,000 grant from the Brigantine Elks.
“I want to thank everyone here, and also those who could not be here, like my father and the late Sen. Jim Whelan, who I met and was really eager to help us get this going,” Scarduzio said during the ceremony.
Scarduzio lost her father, John, to a heart attack related to the same hereditary disease she suffers from when he was 55 in 2008. Whelan died from a heart attack last August.
A Delaware County, Pennsylvania, resident whose family has owned a home in Brigantine for 20 years, Scarduzio is also the national spokeswoman for the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to increase awareness of CMT and improve the quality of life for those who have it. The motor-and-sensory disease requires her to use a scooter for mobility, and the mat will allow her to nearly reach the water's edge with the scooter.
“I'm so thankful, and so glad that I get to enjoy the beach again,” she said.
Mayor Phil Guenther cut the ribbon during the ceremony.
“Thanks to Bernadette for coming to us and asking for better access to our beaches, but also looking for better solutions and finding this wonderful material that will make it possible for people with disabilities to get further down the beach, and right into the water if they choose to,” said Guenther. “Hopefully this will be one of many in the future of Brigantine.”