The 65th annual Jim King & Rodger Lucey Memorial Mile Swim was Sunday evening, Aug. 19, in the back bays of Brigantine. Brothers Matt and Robert Boehme swept the top two places in 13 minutes, 26 seconds and 13:52, respectively. Younger brother Joey Boehme was fourth in 14:20 behind third-place finisher Tommy Lutter, 14:06.
Sarah Wittmer won the quarter-mile kids race in 3 minutes, 43.45 seconds.
Mile Swim Results
Matt Boehme 13:26
Robert Boehme 13:52
Tommy Lutter 14:06
Joey Boehme 14:20
Caitlin Moore 15:36
Sydney Moore 15:40
Fauve Haney 16:15
Kip Emig 16:31
Caterine Scott 16:33
Sarah Azegzaoh 16:45
Charles Schreiner 16:46
Sarah Ghazaz 17:43
James Waddington 17.52
Paul Savell 17:55
Jack Savell 17:56
Tim Daley 17:59
Vince Duffy 18:07
Sabene Ghazaz 18:53
Victoria Dolceamore 18:54
Lena Stinson 19:06
Tom Monari 19:23
Dan Kowaleski 19:58
Jana Baligod 20:11
Tram Duong 20:20
Adam Schreiner 20:49
Miles Smalls 21:11
Jen Tapner 21:45
Samia Ghazaz 21:47
Cassandra Franco 21:50
Richard Ciuba 21:58
Joe Stanton 22:00
Joe Savell 22:15
Kristina Monari 23:29
Bob Gerhard 23:37
Jane Gibbons 24:00
Colleen Stahl 24:01
Matt Weller 24:09
Brendan Savell 24:14
Mike Sluzenski 24:15
Emily Hsieh 24:26
Sally Turkavage 25:07
Bonnie DeFeo 25:25
Sari Puzio Carroll 27:09
Mason Weaver 29:03
Frank Monari 29:12
Leonard Eisenman 34:58
Quarter-Mile Swim
Sarah Wittmer 3:43.45
Alex Boehme 3:46.95
Keenan Stahl 5:14.11
Juan Franco 5:21.80
Cavan Stahl 5:47.95
Dani Daley 5:55.27
Carson Quein 6:01.85
Zoe Jeansonne 6:13.52
Daniel Riley 6:33.02
Sarah Haroun 8:22.02