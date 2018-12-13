Meadowview Meet & Greet Event to unveil new veterans wing

Atlantic County veterans, their families and the public joined the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate its new veterans’ wing on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Friday, Dec. 7.
The center was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide veterans with medical services. The county facility, at 235 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, held a meet-and-greet and a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with tours of the new facility. Representatives from the VA Clinic in Northfield, the county’s Division of Public Health and Division of Intergenerational Services were in attendance, and veterans who currently reside at Meadowview were treated to a holiday pizza party, courtesy of AMVETS Post 911.
The new 30-bed veterans wing is decorated with military photographs, the American flag and military flags, donated by the Brigantine Elks Lodge No. 2428. Meadowview is a 180-bed facility offering subacute rehabilitation, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, IV and wound therapy, respite care, hospice and long-term care. For more information, see Atlantic-County.org/MeadowView.