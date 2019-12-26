Edwin Potts Jr. and his wife, Jaci, were full time Brigantine residents for several years and active members of the island's community prior to relocating to Jaci's home state of South Dakota.
Ed Potts was originally from Philadelphia and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served from 1982 to 1989.
When Ed Potts died in South Dakota on Nov. 30 following a prolonged illness, Jaci ran an idea for a tribute past their longtime Brigantine friend Don Landry, a veteran and active member of the Legion Riders. The local chapter of the Legion Riders has been affiliated with Somers Point American Legion Post 352 since 2009, and comprises of U.S. Armed Forces veterans, or sons of veterans, who support veterans service organization activities and other humanitarian causes.
“Ed was cremated and Jaci has his ashes at home, but she's not going to do any service for Ed right now because it's so brutally cold up there,” Landry said. “She wanted to wait until maybe June when it's a little warmer — or any time before the run in August.”
The run is a reference to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills of South Dakota, a 10-day event starting the first Friday of every August and involving motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world. Ed and Jaci Potts, and Landry and his wife, Betsy, have been part of the rally in years past.
Prior to his death, Ed Potts indicated that he wanted his remains interred at Fort Meade National Cemetery, a veterans cemetery located near Sturgis. Jaci Potts suggested to Landry that members of the Legion Riders Post 352 — of which Ed had been a member — take part in a memorial service for him in South Dakota when the weather breaks there in late spring.
“Jaci asked me if I thought the Legion Riders might be interested in doing it, and I said certainly,” Landry said. “Any time a veteran is in need, we'll be there, so I kicked around the idea with Gene Nace of us flying out there, renting bikes for a couple of days, and maybe having Ed's service on a Sunday. This is all still in the planning stages.”
Nace is another member of the Legion Riders Post 352 who lives in Brigantine. The chapter expanded from 28 original members to 64 currently, all of whom are veterans and motorcyclists who live in Atlantic County. Landry, a prior Post 352 officer, and Nace are among eight Legion Riders from Brigantine, including three current officers on an eight-person board — historian Fran Chambers, treasurer Rick Palatucci and Vice President Paul Lettieri, who is also a Brigantine city councilman.
Landry said it would have been important to Potts that his memorial service take place before the Sturgis Rally, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this summer.
“The (Fort Meade National) Cemetery is right along the route into Sturgis,” said Landry, “and everyone passes right by it on their way into town.
“Ed said he wants all those bikes to rattle his ashes as they go by.”
