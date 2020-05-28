The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members.
Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate; the agency is funded by the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
Some groups and meetings are focused on wellness topics such as gratitude, stress management and a "coffee talk." In addition to those listed below, there are groups for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, as well as meetings for Survivors of Suicide, LGBTQ, College Student Support Group and meetings offered in Spanish.
For more information, call 609 652-3800 or find details online at MHAAC.info, Facebook, or Instagram @mhaac.info.
Schedule of upcoming meetings:
Parents
Topics change weekly. Guest speakers, presenters.
7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Family Meeting
For those whose loved one is affected by mental illness. Both psychoeducation and support group components, includes coping during COVID-19.
10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Rising Minds (for ages 18-30)
Discussion of mental health and common issues among peers.
6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Veterans
Self-care, relationships and family, wellness, employment, adjusting to civilian life.
5 p.m. Thursdays.
Mind and Body (for those living with a disability)
Goal setting, adapting, finding support, refocusing. Motivation, spirituality.
11 a.m. Wednesdays.
