Middle school students can enter public service announcement contest

Students in sixth through eighth grades in Atlantic County can participate in a public service announcement contest hosted by Atlantic Prevention Resources.
Atlantic Prevention Resources invites students to create their own PSA addressing the dangers of underage drinking. Contestants can create an 8.5-by-11-inch landscape poster communicating to parents the dangers of underage drinking or providing alcohol to those under 21. The top three submissions will receive a prize, and their work may even be turned into a local billboard.
Students can use crayons, pens, markers, pencils and graphic art to create their piece. No paint, glitter or glitter glue is accepted. Do not use or infer any copyrighted characters or celebrities in your piece. Only one entry per person.
Winners will be chosen by a committee selected by Join Together Atlantic County.
Entry forms must be completely filled out and legible and can be mailed to the Atlantic Prevention Resources office, 626 N. Shore Road, Absecon, NJ 08201. The deadline for submissions is no later than 4 p.m. Friday, March 29.
For more information, call 609-272-0100, ext. 271, or email arhea@atlprev.org.